Thursday, August 19, 2021 – A concerned resident of Dandora in Nairobi is blaming the rising insecurity in the area on laxity among police officers.

According to the anonymous resident who reached out to blogger Robert Alai, Dandora police station OCPD has been collaborating with armed and dangerous thugs to stage attacks against innocent Kenyans.

The rogue OCPD reportedly orders thugs to attack police officers who carry out their duties diligently.

Thugs are reportedly carrying out criminal activities freely in Dandora even in broad daylight because they are protected by the OCPD.

Here’s the message that the concerned resident of Dandora wrote to Robert Alai.

