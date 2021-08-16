Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Even before the dust settles on the Kianjakoma brothers who were brutally murdered by cops, another shocking case involving police brutality has emerged.

A concerned Kenyan sent chilling details to human rights activist Njeri Wa Mwangi, narrating how a lady friend was sexually assaulted by rogue cops in Westlands when she was going home from work and her Mpesa account emptied.

The lady was arrested alongside her male colleague and fake charges were pressed against them.

They were then bundled into the police vehicle, where the lady was sexually assaulted by the cops and forced to reveal her Mpesa Pin.

The cops transferred Ksh 35,000 from her Mpesa account.

Her male colleague also lost Ksh 20,000.

The lady is so traumatized that she resigned from her job and is not leaving the house since the incident happened.

Here are screenshots narrating the shocking ordeal

