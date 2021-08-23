Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday August 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto and other politicians have been dealt a severe blow after the Catholic Church banned them from the pulpit.

Speaking over the weekend, Chairman of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops, Martin Kivuva, announced that politicians will not be allowed to use their congregations as a political audience.

He urged Catholic bishops in Kenya not to allow political campaigns in churches.

“Let politicians attend and support church functions as congregants but should not be allowed to address congregations.”

“We don’t want politics in catholic churches,” the chairperson of catholic bishops said.

According to the Bishop, politicians are now using the church as a campaign platform after the government banned political gatherings due to COVID-19.

“Church leaders who want to become politicians should quit and avoid using churches as campaigning tools,” said Kivuva.

Martin Kivuva also gave his two cents on the Court of Appeal judgment that declared the Building Bridges Initiative null and void.

“As the Catholic Church, we were impressed to realize we all won after the court ruling on Friday on the BBI because no one went to the streets to demonstrate against the outcome,” he said.

Many politicians in the country have made a habit of visiting churches on Saturday and Sunday, to conduct their political campaigns in the name of fellowship as well as donating their ill-gotten money through harambees

The Kenyan DAILY POST