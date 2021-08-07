Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 07 August 2021 – It has now emerged that Kiambu businessman Jonathan Mukundi had sex with his wife Philomena Njeri before he shot her dead.

This was revealed on Friday, August 6, after Government pathologist Dr. Johasen Oduor, carried a post-mortem examination on the two bodies at Kenyatta University Referral Mortuary.

The autopsy found traces of semen on Philomena’s body, confirming that they had sex.

The post-mortem examination also revealed that Jonathan shot his wife four times- twice in the head and two times on other parts of the body.

Jonathan had one gunshot wound in his head that entered from the left side of the head and raptured his brain.

The autopsy also revealed that Njeri was not pregnant as alleged in the media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.