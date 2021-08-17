Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – There was drama in Kahawa Wendani after a middle-aged man climbed on top of a hospital building and threatened to end his life.

In a video shared online, the seemingly depressed young man is seen attempting to jump from the tall building as members of the public gather around to witness the drama.

Shockingly, some stupid men are heard telling him to go ahead and make good his threats.

According to a Twitter user who witnessed the daylight drama that happened at Lifeline Hospital, the young man stayed on top of the hospital building for hours until firefighters came and rescued him.

The video comes at a time when suicide cases are on the rise in the country.

Here’s the video and reactions from Netizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.