Friday, 20 August 2021 – Nairobi Senator, Johnson Sakaja, is on the spot after his underhand dealings were exposed.

Although the soft-spoken Senator pretends to be a virtuous man and always advocates for good leadership whenever he speaks in public, he is involved in the lucrative ‘wash wash’ business that has seen innocent businessmen lose millions of shillings.

A trusted source shared photos of a Senate van delivering money obtained from proceeds of crime to an apartment that Sakaja owns.

Sakaja uses the apartment to conduct dirty deals.

The van was escorted by some crooked cops.

In the photos, Sakaja’s flashy Lexus LX570 car can be seen at the apartment as uniformed cops keep an eye on the van that was transporting the money estimated to be millions of shillings.

The ‘wash wash’ money was offloaded from the van by the rogue cops and taken to Sakaja’s apartment.

In 2019, a concerned Kenyan raised concern on Twitter after Sajaka was pictured hanging out with notorious city fraudsters and gold scammers Jared Otieno and Kevin Obia.

Jared Otieno and Kevin Obia have been arrested several times by detectives for running multi-million gold scams targeting foreigners.

“I didn’t know that Jared Otieno works together with Sakaja in this wash wash business. Take caution when voting for your leaders,” the concerned Kenyan tweeted and shared a photo of the vocal Senator hanging out with the notorious fraudsters in a high-end entertainment joint in Nairobi.

