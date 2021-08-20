Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 20 August 2021 – A rogue police officer attached to Kilimani Police Station was arrested and taken to court yesterday after her firearm was recovered from suspected criminals.

According to a police report, the ‘dirty’ cop identified as Bridget Wanjiku Kamau is attached to the office of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Wanjiku rented out her pistol, police pocket phone, and handcuffs to criminals who were arrested on Tuesday this week and detained at Kilimani Police Station.

When detectives carried out investigations, it was discovered that the cop had hired the recovered firearm and handcuffs that had been assigned to her by the Government to the suspects.

“A police officer No. 112118 PC (W) Bridget Wanjiku Kamau attached to Regional Criminal Investigations Office was arrested for the offences of unlawfully permitting another person to take possession of a firearm and ammunitions to advance the course of organized criminal activities and other related offences contrary to Section 4A (b) of the Firearms Act No. 25 of 2015,” the police report read in part.

“This is following the recovery of a firearm make Taurus revolver s/no. KE KP 36338 and a police pocket phone IMEI No.680D045310010568 duly issued to No. 112118 PC (W) Bridget Wanjiku Kamau, an unmarked Ceska pistol with 7 rounds of 9mm ammunitions, 2 police handcuffs bearing serial numbers 2KP 001992 and KP/1E/000624 in possession of three other suspects apprehended in Kilimani, Nairobi on Tuesday, 17th August -2021 vide Kilimani Police Station OBNo.17/17/08/2021,” the statement by police further read.

She was arraigned in court on Thursday, August 19 where the magistrate ordered police to detain her as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.