Monday, 23 August 2021 – There was drama at Njoro hospital after a police officer stormed in armed with an AK47 rifle and shot dead his mpango wa kando, before committing suicide hours later.

The married cop identified as Bernard Sivo had first shot his side chick Mary Nyambura in their house and broke her leg after a dispute.

He fled from the house thinking she was dead but she managed to seek help from neighbours, who took her to the nearby Njoro hospital.

When the jilted cop discovered that she was in the hospital seeking treatment, he rushed there breathing fire in the middle of the night while armed with an AK47 rifle and pumped bullets into her, killing her on the spot.

The hospital’s guard said that the officer stormed the hospital with rage and began shooting immediately.

“He got here at midnight, an hour after the lady. He pushed me to get out of his way and he began shooting immediately,” the guard said.

Confirming the incident, Njoro Subcounty Police Commander, Jonathan Kisaka, said the officer went back to the station breathing fire and informed his wife that he had killed the person with whom she has been having differences.

“He told the wife that the woman you have been conflicting with is now dead,” Kisaka said.

Sensing danger, his wife fled to safety.

The rogue cop then got wild at the station and started shooting aimlessly.

After holding the station hostage for some time, he committed suicide using his AK-47 rifle.

Bodies of the two were taken to the Egerton University morgue pending post-mortem.

