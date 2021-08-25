Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of a police officer attached to the National Police College campus in Embakasi.
The body of the deceased cop, identified as Joseph Maghanga, was found at a quarry along Eastern ByPass.
The body had a deep cut on the forehead.
Two phones were recovered near where his body was dumped.
According to a police report, one of the phones had several missed calls.
His body was moved to Kenyatta University Hospital Mortuary as investigations continue.
Here’s a police report on the incident and a photo of the deceased police officer.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>