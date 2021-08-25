Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 August 2021 – Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the brutal murder of a police officer attached to the National Police College campus in Embakasi.

The body of the deceased cop, identified as Joseph Maghanga, was found at a quarry along Eastern ByPass.

The body had a deep cut on the forehead.

Two phones were recovered near where his body was dumped.

According to a police report, one of the phones had several missed calls.

His body was moved to Kenyatta University Hospital Mortuary as investigations continue.

Here’s a police report on the incident and a photo of the deceased police officer.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.