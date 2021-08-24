Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – A 6-year-old boy was rescued by Good Samaritans from the brink of death, after his mother plunged him and his brother, 4, inside a water well.

In an incident that shocked residents of Chepkogen village in Chemaner, Bomet County, the mother from hell Sharon Chebet, forced her two boys into the 40-metres deep water well and left them to drown.

Luckily, a neighbour heard the little angels wailing in distress, from deep inside the water hole. Together with other well-wishers, they joined hands and rescued the boys who were drenched in water, before rushing them to Longisa county referral hospital.

Sadly, the 4-year old boy passed on while his elder brother survived the harrowing ordeal. Their 22-year-old mother was immediately arrested for the beastly act and is currently in custody being processed for arraignment.’

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.