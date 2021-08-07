Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Popular rapper CMB Prezzo is the new celebrity dad in town.

The 41-year-old rapper surprised his fans after he took to his Instagram page and shared photos of his little prince.

He gushed over the sweet moment with his son and showered him with compliments saying, “My heartbeat…guess who #TheMakiniTeam”.

Fans flooded to his timeline with congratulatory messages and noted the uncanny resemblance between him and his son.

The identity of Prezzo’s baby mama has not been established.

Prezzo has been keeping his love life out of the limelight for quite some time.

The last time he was in a publicized relationship, he was dating a Tanzanian socialite.

The controversial rapper has another 11-year-old daughter with his ex-wife Daisy Kiplagat.

Here are photos of his newborn son.

