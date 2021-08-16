Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Former Nairobi Woman Rep, Rachael Shebesh, had a candid interview with comedian Churchill through Churchill Journey Edition that is aired weekly on NTV, where she opened up on her private life.

Shebesh gushed over her Luyha husband during the interview and described him as the most humble man on the planet.

According to the former Woman Rep, her husband doesn’t like publicity and even uses matatus at times.

“My husband is special. Very special. He is an extremely humble guy,” she said.

Shebesh said that her husband keeps her family grounded and further praised his sharp brains, leaving Netizens wondering why she cheated on him with former Governor Mike Sonko, if at all he has all those qualities that she listed during the candid interview with Churchill.

“But you played him with Sonko. Ama ilikua kuonja asali,” a Twitter user reacted to the video shared on NTV’s Twitter page.

“Is Mike Sonko watching,” another Twitter user hilariously reacted.

Here’s a video of Shebesh gushing over her husband, whom she cheated on with Former Governor Sonko.

