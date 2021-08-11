Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 11, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has revealed the reason why the Kenyan Government refused to honour the athletes who performed exemplary during the just-concluded Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite Kenyan athletes ranking high on the Tokyo Olympics medal table, they were not given a heroic welcome similar to that of their Ugandan counterparts who were way below Kenya in the ranking.

Kenya was ranked number 19th in the whole world with 10 medals out of which 4 were gold, 4 were silver while two were bronze.

On the other hand, Uganda was ranked number 47 worldwide with only 4 medals out of which 2 were gold, one silver and one bronze.

In Uganda, the athletes were chauffeured from the airport using government cars and the event was televised live on almost all Uganda TV stations.

However, here in Kenya, the athletes sneaked like thieves and no government official was at the airport to receive them.

Murkomen, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, in a Twitter post, said the athletes were not welcomed because State House thought they were supporters of the second in command.

“The @StateHouseKenyamust be thinking that these athletes are Ruto allies. Pathetic!,” Murkomen wrote.

Surprisingly all Kenyans who scooped gold came from the Kalenjin community.

