Monday, August 30, 2021 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula is on the spot for allegedly stealing dogs from a Nairobi-based farmer.

According to James Isokat, he supplied Wetangula with well-trained and microchipped German shepherd dogs at his Karen residence on June 11, 2021, but the Senator has not paid the full amount.

Speaking yesterday, Isokat accused Wetangula of dog theft since he had refused to pay the amount they agreed on after being supplied with the well-trained dogs.

“On June 11 this year Bungoma Senator ordered well-trained dogs and we delivered them at his Karen residence, we charged him Sh348,100 but he only paid Sh100,000.”

“The remaining was to be collected the following morning but he hasn’t paid up-to-date.”

“He has been taking me around with numerous threats from his security guards,” Isokat said.

Wetangula has since warned Isokat speaking to the media about the issue.

In an Audio clip that has emerged, Wetangula questioned James on why he had been speaking to the media about the issue.

“I have seen on the newspaper today, that there is a Senator from Western who has taken someone’s dogs and refused to pay, and he has refused to go to the police, don’t joke with me,” Wetangula is heard saying.

He went ahead to order the farmer to refund the Ksh 100,000 that he had been paid.

“Bring the money that I gave you, and take your dogs. I don’t even want those dogs, I can get the dogs anywhere, bring back my money and take your dogs, I cannot entertain this foolish game,” Wetangula added.

The farmer charged Wetangula the KSh 348,100 for training the dogs and feeding them.

However, Senator Moses Wetangula insists that he will no longer engage in the cat and mouse game with the farmer, demanding his KSh 100,000 back.

