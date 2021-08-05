Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 05 August 2021-The long arm of the law finally caught up with notorious gold fraudster Kevin Obia, after he was sentenced to one year in jail over fraud.

Obia was found guilty of attempting to defraud an Austrian of more than Ksh.13.7 million while pretending to be in a position to sell him 7kg of gold.

The case had dragged in court for 6 years.

Former Kiss 100 presenter, Shaffie Weru, has taken to social media to offer emotional support to Kevin Obia after he was sentenced.

He posted a photo chilling with the notorious gold fraudster and posted a message that read, “I think I speak for everyone when I say we hate being spoken for. More life and light my G,”.

Kevin Obia uses Shaffie Weru to ‘clean’ his proceeds of crime through an entertainment company called A1 Entertainment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.