Monday, 09 August 2021 – CNN journalist Larry Madowo and his close friend Trevor Ombija of Citizen TV have excited fans after they unleashed some funny dance moves while enjoying a vacation in Malindi.

In the short clip, the seasoned TV journalists, who are among Kenya’s most eligible bachelors, can be seen dancing to traditional songs while surrounded by a bevy of beauties.

Trevor Ombija forgot all his troubles and twerked like a lady as Madowo followed suit.

They say all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.