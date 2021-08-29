Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has been accused by a farmer of stealing his dogs.

In a police statement, the farmer said he supplied Wetangula with trained microchipped German shepherd dogs at his Karen residence on June 11, 2021, but he is yet to pay him.

As a result, the farmer said that Moses Wetangula could only be likened to a brave thief who stole his dogs from him without a second thought.

“Ameniibia mbwa zangu sababu tulielewana na hajanilipa (he has stolen my dogs because he has not kept his side of the bargain,” the man identified as James Isokat said.

Isokat said Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya Party Leader, has only paid Sh100,000 despite being charged Sh 348,000 for the dogs.

When contacted, Wetangula dismissed the claims and insisted that he is too busy in ensuring that One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders unite and he has no time for such petty issues.

“I am too busy for that,” Wetangula said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST