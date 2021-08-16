Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 16, 2021 – Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, has moved to court seeking anticipatory orders to stop his impending arrest over attempting to rape a woman.

Linturi, who is an ardent disciple of Deputy President William Ruto, is accused of sneaking into a couple’s room at the Maiyan Villa Resort in Nanyuki on January 29, 2021, while the man was away.

According to a police report, the woman said she retired to their room on the said day but did not lock the door because her spouse was still out.

At around 3 am, someone she thought to be her husband unlocked the door and got into bed with her.

She told the police that he started touching her inappropriately without saying a word. They later fell asleep.

About thirty minutes later she heard a knock at the door. It was her husband.

“30 minutes later while in a romantic mood I heard a knock on the door and went to open the door only to find my husband standing at the door,” read the police report.

On switching on the lights, they discovered that there was a stranger in their bed prompting the husband to raise an alarm.

The couple’s friends who were also staying at the hotel identified the “stranger” as Senator Linturi.

It was also established that the lawmaker had booked a room adjacent to the couple. It was unclear if he confused his villa with that of the couple.

The woman also claimed that Linturi tried to settle the matter by giving them Sh200,000 in cash and Sh 800,000 cheque.

But Linturi, through his lawyer Charles Mwongela, accused the couple of extortion and requested the court to dismiss the case.

The Kenyan DAILY POST