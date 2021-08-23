Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has said he didn’t celebrate the nullification of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by the Court of Appeal on Friday.

Speaking during a political interview with one of the local TV stations, Kang’ata noted that the judgment did not make him happy but rather made him sympathize with the government.

The senator said that he had warned the president of humiliation that was about to befall him and the BBI team but he was ignored and the government went ahead to demote him from as the Majority Whip in the Senate.

“When this judgment was released, I didn’t celebrate like the majority of my friends.

“I wasn’t happy at all. In fact, I sympathized with the president.

“I wrote to him back in January and warned him that this process would face humiliation.

“I told him that BBI did not emanate from the common citizens but from the political elites.

“This was what exactly the court said about BBI. The court ruled that BBI was a process being driven by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga,” Kang’ata said.

“When I wrote that letter, I was crucified and I was even removed as the Senate majority whip.

“If the president would have listened to me he would not have encountered this shame,” Kang’ata added.

Kang’ata further said that he was among the people who formed the Jubilee government and he would therefore not wish the president to face humiliation.

He alluded that he would be only happy when the government is associated with success.

The Kenyan DAILY POST