Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has revealed the reason why the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat moved to the Supreme Court to appeal the BBI ruling.

On Wednesday, BBI secretariat Co-chair, Junet Mohamed, and Dennis Waweru moved to the apex court to appeal the ruling by the High Court and Court of Appeal that declared BBI as unconstitutional, null, and void.

Junet, who is a close ally of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga, said they moved to the Supreme Court to seek an explanation of the ‘Basic Structure of the Constitution since the lower courts did not explain well in their ruling.

But according to Ahmednasir, Junet moved to the Supreme Court to keep Wiper Democratic Movement Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Amani National Congress (ANC) counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi busy and stop them from charting their own path.

“My friend Hon @JunetMohamed is a wily political fox and master strategist…I hear from reliable sources that he engineered the BBI appeal to the Supreme Court with the singular aim of managing Hon Musyoka and Mudavadi till December…and stop them charting their own path,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST