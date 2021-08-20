Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Embattled Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, could be headed out of ODM after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga dropped him as the county ODM chairman.

According to sources, Kingi may be headed to one of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) parties, going by the latest developments.

This is after he met with Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), days after his ouster from the position of county ODM chairman; a move that experts say is not coincidental.

“Bumped into some of the Principals of the OKA team in Mombasa; Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, and Wetangula (we) had a brief, impromptu discussion.”

“Agreed that there is a need for further and structured engagement,” Governor Amason Kingi said in a social media post.

Kingi’s meeting with the three principals has raised speculations since it happened just after his fallout with Raila Odinga.

On August 10, the ODM party announced the removal of Governor Amason Kingi from the position of ODM chairman in Kilifi over disloyalty.

Raila Odinga revealed that he removed Kingi from the position because he betrayed and backstabbed him.

“Kingi is not the first politician to run away from ODM, neither is he is the first person to betray me.”

“I am used to being backstabbed.”

“Kingi has no solutions to the problems facing the Coastal people.”

“I am thinking power has gone into his head,” Raila Odinga said through a statement on the day he kicked out the 2-time governor.

