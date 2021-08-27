Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has broken its silence regarding the withdrawal of Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail yesterday, which is causing ripples across the country.

In a statement, police spokesman Bruno Shioso downplayed concerns raised over the withdrawal of the General Service Unit (GSU) guard at the official residence of Deputy President William Ruto in Karen and his Sugoi home.

According to Shioso, the change of guard was a “normal re-assignment of duties within the National Police Service to enhance efficiency and effectiveness.”

He said the GSU officers deployed at Ruto’s residence had been replaced with the Security of Government Buildings Unit (SGB).

“Today 26th August 2021 the Security of Government Buildings Unit (SGB) has been deployed to provide general security to the official residence of H.E the Deputy President from the General Service Unit (GSU).”

“This is a normal re-assignment of duties within the National Police Service to enhance efficiency and effectiveness,” reads the statement.

The police spokesman further noted that the Presidential Escort Unit continues to provide close protection security to DP Ruto.

This comes as efforts to push Ruto out of government are in top gear after Uhuru asked him to resign if he is dissatisfied with the government which he serves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST