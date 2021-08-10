Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto may have no choice but to pick a female running mate come 2022, or else he will perish.

This is according to Apostle Damaris Mumbi, who claims to have been given the message to deliver to Ruto by the ‘Holy Spirit’ over his choice for a running mate.

In her prophecy posted on Youtube, the apostle said that if William Ruto plays his cards well, and he became the fifth President of Kenya, the secret behind his peaceful reign lies in a female deputy president.

According to Mumbi, Ruto will have no peace if he chooses a man as his deputy, the same way he and President Uhuru Kenyatta have no peace today.

“For William Ruto to rule in peace, with no problems, I heard the Holy Spirit tell me, it is getting a woman Deputy President,” she said.

Mumbi of Chariots Fire International Ministries in her prophecy warned the DP to be sensitive when picking a female running mate.

“And when I say that William Ruto should get a lady that would become his deputy president, it is not just any woman but he should be very sensitive to get the right person,” she added.

The debate surrounding Ruto’s running mate has led to divisions among his foot soldiers, especially those from the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region, with almost everyone angling to deputize the DP in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST