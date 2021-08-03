Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Details have emerged regarding Deputy President William Ruto’s friend, Harun Aydin, with whom he was traveling to Uganda to meet with President Yoweri Museveni before they were blocked from flying out of the country.

Speaking earlier today, Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi, defended Aydin, who has been linked to terrorist groups.

According to Sudi, Harun Aydin, who is Ruto’s partner, is a Turkish investor interested in modern fruit farming and not a terrorist as alleged.

He visited Kenya more than 5 times in 2021 alone.

“He first visited the country in 2018, a year in which he made 6 return trips to Kenya. I woke up to the shocking news spread by gutter press Daily Nation and idle bloggers the likes of Robert Alai spreading malicious stories about Businessman Harun Aydin.

“Harun is a Turkish investor interested in modern fruit farming and not a terrorist as alleged.”

“If Alai or any of these busybodies have any shamba then we are willing to engage then plant modern fruits on it. People like Alai who are used to handouts should learn to respect investors and stop trolling everyone like they are used to trolling and blackmailing rich people in Nairobi.

“If anyone is in doubt about the details of Mr. Harun then they can visit the Turkish embassy for more information.”

“To the doubting Thomases, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is not a kid to deal with someone of questionable repute, you can use your diplomatic connection and inquire from Ssebo himself the kind of interest that the Businessman has in Uganda.

“Stop being stupid and minding other people’s business,” Sudi’s statement read.

Aydin was arrested at Cologne airport in 2001 for planning serious acts of violence as a member of a terrorist group.

He was nabbed by German security agencies as he waited to board a flight to Tehran.

A search of his luggage revealed a CD ROM containing training videos for Islamic jihadists and a suicide note he was to leave behind for his wife.

