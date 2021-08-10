Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has already apologized to controversial Turkish businessman, Aydin Harun, following his deportation by President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly being a terrorist.

In a statement on Twitter yesterday, Ruto said that he had called and apologized to Aydin after he was deported from Kenya.

He noted that he apologized to Aydin on behalf of the Government of Kenya.

He went on to say that political pettiness is dangerous and it will destroy our economy.

According to the DP, Harun, who was his friend, was politically arrested, tortured and falsely profiled as a terrorist, before he was released and asked to return to Turkey.

“Just talked and apologized on behalf of GoK to Aydin Harun, now in Turkey, who was politically arrested, tortured and falsely profiled as a ‘terrorist’ but later asked to fly out not to ashame those involved.”

“Political pettiness is expensive is dangerous and will destroy our economy. SHAME,” said DP Ruto.

Harun Aydin was part of Ruto’s entourage to Uganda before the trip was aborted after it emerged that the DP had not cleared with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was arrested on Saturday after landing in Kenya from Uganda and was deported yesterday to Turkey.

