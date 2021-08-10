Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has released a statement after meeting leaders from the Nyanza region, which has for years been former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s political bedroom.

The two-day meeting brought together elected leaders, professionals, and civil society for discussions that focused on the Nyanza region economy.

Ruto described the meeting as part of the Hustler Nation discourse that puts the issues of the ordinary people at the centre of the political conversation.

He hailed the bottom-up economic model as one that focused on the businesses at the bottom of the economic and social pyramid.

According to DP Ruto, the conversation was geared towards goals such as; the revival of the cotton and sugar industries, the agricultural sector, the blue economy, small and micro enterprises among others.

The caucus also discussed the western Kenya tourism circuit, infrastructure, and mining.

They agreed to prioritise small businesses and bring on board all Kenyans to facilitate the engagement.

“This conversation will culminate in a national economic charter, that embodies aspirations of, and our commitments to Kenyans at the grassroots and especially the hustlers at the fringes of our economic life,” Ruto concluded his statement.

The meeting brought together dozens of leaders from Nyanza, among them, Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, Charles Nyachae, nominated Senator Millicent Omanga, and Eliud Owalo.

