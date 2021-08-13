Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 13, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto might be arrested and charged with treason over what he is planning to do to Kenyan athletes who performed exemplary during the just concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Despite Kenyan athletes ranking high on the Tokyo Olympics medal table, they could not match a heroic welcome similar to that of their Ugandan counterparts who were way below Kenya in the ranking.

Despite being Kenyan ambassadors and putting the country on the global map, the athletes sneaked into the country like thieves and no government official was at the airport to receive them.

According to a Tangatanga blogger identified as Evans Miloo Rutto, the second in command is planning a huge ceremony for the athletes at an undisclosed venue in Eldoret.

“DP Ruto is planning for a huge homecoming Rally in Eldoret for ignored Tokyo Athletes. I will update the date and Venue,” Miloo wrote on his Twitter page.

This comes after Government Spokesman, Cyrus Oguna, stated that the athletes were not given a five-star reception at JKIA as is the custom, due to the Covid-19 control measures in place.

