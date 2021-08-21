Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – A section of Kenyans are in a celebratory mood following Friday’s Court of Appeal ruling that upheld the High Court decision that declared the Building Bridges Initiative as unconstitutional, null and void.

The ruling by a seven-judge bench led by the Court of Appeal President, Justice Daniel Musinga, was welcomed by millions of Kenyans but some senior leaders in the government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta were not happy with the appellate court’s decision.

Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, who was among those opposed to BBI, said the ‘deep state’ has a plan B after BBI reggae was stopped.

Cheruiyot said the plan is to extend Parliament’s term on the excuse of the Covid -19 pandemic and hold an election maybe in 2024 or 2025.

According to the constitution, the election must be held on August 9th, 2022.

“I hear the last card is an extension of the term office nonsense. That one will be handled by Kenyans of goodwill directly. No need to bother Kiage and Co,” Aaron Cheruiyot, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, wrote on his Twitter page.

