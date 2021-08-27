Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 27, 2021 – The supporters of Deputy President William Ruto should pray day and night due to what the infamous ‘deep state’ has in store for him.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Jubilee Party bigwigs are meeting at State House, Nairobi, to discuss how to crash the DP completely.

The men, who include President Uhuru Kenyatta, are planning on how to spearhead an anti-Ruto campaign in Mt Kenya using the media and Kieleweke legislators.

Itumbi further said the leaders will discuss how to remove Ruto as Jubilee Party Deputy leader.

The meeting will also discuss how to market former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in Mt Kenya and ensure he gets at least 40 percent of total votes during the 2022 presidential election.

“The Huster Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) agents are picking information that there is a Jubilee PG at State House Nairobi. The plan is to roll out an Anti-DP campaign in Mt.Kenya.Removal of DP as Jubilee Deputy Party Leader also on the cards. A Vote of No Confidence will also be discussed.

“They will also be asked to support and begin marketing Raila Odinga in their constituencies.

“How many legislators are still in Jubilee? Find out today.HNIB will declassify everything that will be discussed at that meeting,” Itumbi wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST