Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – Some young revelers were captured on camera pouring two bottles of whisky on a young man during his birthday.

The young man was literally washed with the whisky as his friends cheered in the background.

The video comes at a time when the majority of Kenyans cannot afford to put food on their tables.

Nyakundi angrily reacted to the video saying, “Such videos shared by irredeemably dumb Kenyans are the reason why the corrupt political elite think we are doing fine, while the masses are barely making ends meet.

“Hiding in dingy bars, pouring cheap liquor sio achievement,”

Watch the video.

