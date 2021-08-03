Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 3, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s allies, who were in his company at JKIA on Monday evening, held a press briefing narrating events before he was blocked from flying to Uganda.

Led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Ruto’s entourage alleged that the DP was at the airport for five and a half hours waiting for clearance.

Upon asking which clearance was needed, Ruto and his entourage were informed that he ought to produce his birth certificate and a letter from the chief to show that he was authorized to travel.

“I have never seen the DP humiliated to such a level.”

“We could hear them on the phone saying that he should indicate who he is.”

“One time they wanted a birth certificate, then his ID, even a letter from the chief.”

“This is not the kind of Kenya we should be proud of,” Nyoro added.

The MP, who spoke from Uganda, claimed that senior government officials including the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i were unaware of the clearance Kenya’s second in command needed.

Nyoro was accompanied by Oscar Sudi (Kapseret MP) and Benjamin Tayari (Kinango MP), who were cleared to board the commercial flight to Entebbe International Airport.

The MPs noted that they were also asked to get clearance from parliament.

“We contacted the leadership of the house who clarified that we did not need any clearance from anyone especially because it was a private visit,” he stated.

