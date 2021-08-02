Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 2, 2021 – Kandara MP, Alice Wahome, has revealed the number of votes Deputy President William Ruto will get from Mt Kenya during the 2022 presidential election.

Mt Kenya has close to 6 million votes and according to Wahome, Ruto is the man who will get the largest share of votes.

Speaking with one of the local dailies, Wahome said in the over 6 million votes from the Mt Kenya region, Ruto will get 85 – 95 percent of the votes.

She also said former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is a hard sell in the vote-rich region and will get fewer votes than he got during the 2017 Presidential election.

“Raila is unacceptable to the people of Mt Kenya region. As it stands at the moment in the race to succeed Uhuru in 2022, DP Ruto has 85-95 percent of Mt Kenya votes,” Wahome said.

The Tangatanga legislator welcomed Raila and other politicians to Mt Kenya so that they can sell their agendas and manifesto as they try to gain votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST