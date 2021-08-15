Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 15, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, on Saturday recorded a statement at Kasarani Police Station, alleging an attempt on his life.

Itumbi claimed that he was trailed by unknown assailants who attacked him at Thome, Kasarani.

The former State House Director of Digital Communications alleged that a lorry blocked him on the highway along the Northern Bypass before another car pulled over.

“A man walked out aiming a gun at him and fired some shots. Itumbi sped from the scene and in the process hit another vehicle that was on the road. He was not arrested.

“Reports alleging that he was apprehended by the police are false,” Wanjohi Githae, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Communications Director.

Reacting to the news, Deputy President William Ruto’s personal assistant, Farouk Kibet, said the government wants to eliminate Itumbi because he was offered millions by the ‘deep state’ to betray the Hustler Nation but he rejected the offer.

“Dennis Itumbi was offered millions of money to betray the Hustler Nation but he rejected.

“Money can’t buy everything and the reason they now want to cut short his life. Tuombeni Wakenya,” Kibet wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday evening.

