Monday, August 16, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has issued a raft of demands to Deputy President William Ruto if he wants the Mt Kenya electorate to support his presidency in 2022.

In a poster doing rounds on social media on Monday, Kuria, using his newly formed Chama Cha Kazi party, listed several conditions the DP must meet for the vote-rich region to support his bid in 2022.

One of the demands is that the DP must pick his running mate from the Mt Kenya region, and the Speaker of the National Assembly slot must come from the region.

Kuria also wants Cabinet positions shared according to the population matrix.

The lawmaker also stated that for the region to support the DP, key Ministries like Finance, Interior and coordination of the National Government, Defense, Agriculture, Transport and Foreign Affairs, must be headed by sons and daughters from the mountain.

Finally, Kuria said the National Intelligence Service (NIS), Chief of Defence Forces, Inspector General of Police, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) dockets must be occupied by technocrats from Mt Kenya region.

Here is a summary of Moses Kuria’s irreducible minimums to DP Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.