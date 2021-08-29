Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, August 29, 2021 – Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has lifted the lid on State House machinations that saw him and other William Ruto-allied legislators purged from Jubilee leadership.

Speaking yesterday during the burial of Senator Victor Prengei, Murkomen narrated how his late colleague received incessant calls from State House, trying to bribe him to vote for the de-whipping of Tangatanga members from senate leadership positions but he didn’t budge.

Murkomen described Prengei as loyal and principled after turning down a whopping Sh5 million offered by President Uhuru Kenyatta to betray Ruto and his allies.

He revealed that the nominated senator was initially offered Ksh2 million to vote for his removal and that of Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika before it was increased to Ksh5 million but the money didn’t move him.

The Elgeyo Marakwet senator claimed that Prengei received a call, inviting him to State House, where the agenda was how he would help to de-whip Tangatanga members from the senate’s leadership.

“Prengei was one of the people who was called from State House and he was threatened and told there’s no one else from the Ogiek community so he had to show up for the meeting.”

“They also called his friends and asked them to pressure him to remove Susan and me. They first promised him Ksh2 million but he declined, they offered ksh5 million and he still declined before switching off his phone,” Murkomen stated.

The Senator expressed his gratitude to the late Prengei for his loyalty, adding that the nominated Senator was enticed with more offers from State House, but stood firm on his beliefs, which he hinted led to him being blacklisted and almost struck off the party register.

“The next day we met with him and they took a whole week looking for Prengei and they told him there’s money.”

“They told him they would help him secure his seat but he stood firm and declined all their offers,” he added.

Prengei was among six senators who in February 2021, were expelled by the Jubilee Party over their close association with Ruto.

