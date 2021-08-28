Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 28, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired the Jubilee Party Parliamentary Group Meeting at State House, Nairobi on Friday, where he embarrassed some MPs and senators who he thought were baggage to the ruling party.

The majority of those who attended the meeting were Kieleweke legislators led by former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, and Murang’a Woman Representative, Sabina Chege.

According to Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, Kamanda was left in embarrassment after President Uhuru Kenyatta ignored him, despite bragging of being the Head of State’s advisor.

At one time, the Head of State even threatened to throw Kamanda out for trying to confront the president.

During the meeting, Starehe MP Charles Njagua asked legislators to stop insulting Deputy President William Ruto since they are giving him political mileage by insulting him.

Njagua also urged the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Secretariat co-chair, Dennis Waweru, to desist painting DP Ruto in a bad light and instead focus on Jubilee’s plans and achievements, arguing insults were only making the DP more popular.

Here is what Dennis Itumbi wrote on his Facebook about the Jubilee Party meeting at Statehouse on Friday.

