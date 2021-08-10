Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 10 August 2021 – A mind-blowing video showing the moment a young man was mugged by thugs in a busy street has emerged and left Netizens perplexed.

In the shocking clip that is doing rounds on social media platforms, the victim is seen walking innocently while running his errands and in a split second, a thug accosts him and pushes him to a dark corner.

His colleagues then join in and unleash terror on the victim by ransacking his pockets.

The thugs then walk away after executing their evil mission, leaving the victim terrified.

Check out the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.