Tuesday, August 24, 2021 – This video shows the moment a careless driver left a business owner counting losses after the lorry he was driving rammed into some gas cylinders.

The quack driver forgot to put the handbrake on and left the gear engaged after parking the lorry, leading to a minor accident.

A man running his errands near the scene of the minor accident escaped death by a whisker.

Drivers should learn to follow simple instructions.

This damage could have been avoided if the reckless lorry driver was cautious enough.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.