Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 31, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto now wants the Members of Parliament to abandon summons issued to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, over his security’s downgrading.

Through his social media pages on Tuesday, DP Ruto termed the summons as a waste of time over a non-issue.

Ruto argued that the Administration Police (AP) officers assigned to him are a professional unit and not a downgrade as earlier propagated.

The second in command further challenged Parliament to focus its efforts on solving more serious security issues, including addressing banditry.

“Parliamentary time should not be wasted on non-issues.”

“The AP is a professional security service and those who think it’s a downgrade are wrong.”

“Parliament should instead focus on deployment to serious situations in areas where bandits are causing mayhem and destruction,” Ruto stated.

CS Matiang’i was summoned to appear before the parliamentary committee tomorrow to shed more light on the change in Ruto’s security detail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST