Monday, August 16, 2021 – Meru Senator, Mithika Linturi, has moved to court seeking anticipatory orders to stop his impending arrest over attempting to rape a woman.

Linturi, who is an ardent disciple of Deputy President William Ruto, is accused of sneaking into a couple’s room at the Maiyan Villa Resort in Nanyuki on January 29, 2021, while the man was away.

The Senator, who is a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party member, is said to have sneaked into the couple’s room and wanted to rape the woman who was alone.

It was also established that the lawmaker had booked a room adjacent to the couple.

It was unclear if he confused his villa with that of the couple.

The woman also claimed that Linturi tried to settle the matter by giving them Sh200,000 in cash and Sh 800,000 cheque.

Commenting on Linturi’s story, the Orange Democratic Movement party through its secretary-general, Edwin Sifuna, said UDA is an organized crime syndicate and it welcomes all criminals including rapists and wash wash guys.

“Not surprising from Linturi. UDA is an organized crime syndicate.

“A charge sheet is a mandatory requirement for those who wish to join.

“The graver the crime, the higher up you rise within the organization,” Sifuna wrote on his Twitter page.

UDA is associated with DP Ruto.

