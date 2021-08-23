Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, August 23, 2021 – Renowned social media influencer and entrepreneur, Michelle Ntalami, was among the female celebrities who were invited to Governor Alfred Mutua’s lavish birthday party that was held at Ole Sereni hotel.

The fashion-conscious entrepreneur was dressed to kill at the all-white party.

Sharing the photos of the posh birthday party on social media, Michelle said she had a blast interacting with different guests.

“I had an amazing time yesterday with all these beautiful people celebrating my good friend Machakos Governor. Good vibes, smiles and wonderful people all around! #swipe Dress code was white/white + black, and absolutely no one came to play,” she wrote.

