Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 18, 2021 – As tributes continue to pour in following the untimely death of Jubilee Nominated Senator Victor Prengei, who died on Monday night through a grisly road accident, details have emerged on how his wife escaped the fatal crash at Kaptembwa.

According to family sources, Catherine Prengei had just alighted from the vehicle in which they were traveling together before the accident occurred that killed her husband.

Catherine and her late husband, Prengei were driving back from their Marioshoni farm in Eastern Mau, and were heading to their Mercy Njeri home, but on the way, she boarded a separate vehicle.

Daniel Kobei, who spoke on behalf of the family at the Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru, said Catherine took a different vehicle and traveled ahead of her husband.

“The two were together in Nakuru Town, but his wife decided to go home earlier leaving him behind. On arriving, she was called and informed that he had been involved in an accident and that he had been taken to the War Memorial Hospital,” Kobei stated.

The Senator’s brother, Joseph Saitoti, said that he received the news with so much shock revealing that they had spent time together the previous day.

“We shared plans for our family. He had big plans for the Ogiek community and other minority groups,” Saitoti noted.

Prengei was driving from Nakuru towards Ravine when he was involved in the accident that claimed his life.

Upon reaching Kioto area, he is said to have lost control of the vehicle, veering off the road and rammed into a wall.

He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the War Memorial Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST