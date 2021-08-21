Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, August 21, 2021 – The Court of Appeal ruling yesterday where it upheld the High Court verdict that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as unconstitutional, null and void, has rendered former Prime Minister Raila Odinga powerless in his efforts to have One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals back his 2022 presidential bid.

OKA had pegged its support for Raila Odinga on the outcome of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) appeal.

OKA, led by Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi (KANU), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), and Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), was aware that the BBI judgment issued at the Court of Appeal would shape Kenya’s politics ahead of the 2022 General Election, analysts say.

Prior to the court upholding the High Court ruling which nullified BBI, Raila had the upper hand in the negotiation as he had the opportunity to meet the demands by the OKA co-principals as BBI would have created more seats in the executive for OKA leaders if they backed him.

But will the BBI loss, Raila has nothing to tell Mudavadi, Kalonzo, Wetangula, or even Gideon Moi, because the power he had over them went down the drain with the BBI loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST