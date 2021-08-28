Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 28 August 2021 – Allan Chesang was among the masterminds of a multi-million fake laptop tender planned at Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

Chesang and his friends at the Office of the Deputy President lured a city businessman into signing a fake laptops deal at Harambee House Annex

They lied to the businessman that the laptops would be supplied to the Ministry of Devolution.

While collecting the laptops, Chesang came with a police escort driving Range Rover with Parliament and Deputy President Office’s tickets.

In total, the businessman lost over Sh 181 Million.

Chesang used the money to open a popular entertainment joint in Thika called Club Garage.

He is also planning to vie for a Senatorial seat next year.

He has also been spotted with politicians close to Deputy President William Ruto such as Oscar Sudi and Caleb Kositany.

See these photos that he posted in a private jet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.