Our client a law firm is seeking to engage the services of a Company Secretary.

Responsibilities  

Organizing Board Meetings

  • Formulating meeting agendas with the chairman and/or the chief executive.
  • Collecting, organizing and circulating such information, documents or other papers required for the meeting.
  • Ensuring that all meetings are minuted, signed by the sitting director and that the copies of the same are maintained in the Client file.

Annual General Meetings

  • Ensuring that an Annual General Meeting is held in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act and the companies’ Articles of Association.
  • Preparing and issuing notices of meetings, and distributing proxy forms.
  • Prepare directors for any shareholder questions and helping them create briefing materials.
  • At meetings, ensuring that proxy forms are correctly processed and that the voting is carried out accurately.
  • Ensuring that all meetings are minuted, signed by the sitting directors and that the copies of the same are maintained in the Client file.

Memorandum & Articles of Association

  • Ensuring that the company complies with its Memorandum and Articles of Association; and
  • Drafting and incorporating amendments in accordance with correct procedures.

Statutory Registers
Maintaining the following statutory registers for all our Clients:

  • Members
  • Company charges
  • Directors and secretary
  • Seal Register (log on usage of each company seal)
  • Seal Log (all company seals stored at our offices)

Filing Statutory Returns and records update at Companies Registry

  • Annual returns
  • Amended Memorandum & Articles of Association
  • Returns of allotments
  • Notices of appointment, removal & resignation of directors and the secretary
  • Notices of removal or resignation of the auditors
  • Change of registered office and postal address
  • Resolutions in accordance with The Companies Act

Share Registration

  • Maintaining the company’s register of shareholder’s in our Client’s Company;
  • Dealing with transfers and other matters affecting share-holdings;
  • Dealing with queries and requests from shareholders;
  • Preparing Share Certificates.

Subsidiary Companies

  • Ensuring that procedures are in place for the correct administration of subsidiary companies and that correct information is given to the holding company;
  • Maintaining a record of the group’s structure.
  • Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2021
Clearly indicate the job title on the email subject.

