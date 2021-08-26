Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client a law firm is seeking to engage the services of a Company Secretary.

Responsibilities

Organizing Board Meetings

Formulating meeting agendas with the chairman and/or the chief executive.

Collecting, organizing and circulating such information, documents or other papers required for the meeting.

Ensuring that all meetings are minuted, signed by the sitting director and that the copies of the same are maintained in the Client file.

Annual General Meetings

Ensuring that an Annual General Meeting is held in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act and the companies’ Articles of Association.

Preparing and issuing notices of meetings, and distributing proxy forms.

Prepare directors for any shareholder questions and helping them create briefing materials.

At meetings, ensuring that proxy forms are correctly processed and that the voting is carried out accurately.

Ensuring that all meetings are minuted, signed by the sitting directors and that the copies of the same are maintained in the Client file.

Memorandum & Articles of Association

Ensuring that the company complies with its Memorandum and Articles of Association; and

Drafting and incorporating amendments in accordance with correct procedures.

Statutory Registers

Maintaining the following statutory registers for all our Clients:

Members

Company charges

Directors and secretary

Seal Register (log on usage of each company seal)

Seal Log (all company seals stored at our offices)

Filing Statutory Returns and records update at Companies Registry

Annual returns

Amended Memorandum & Articles of Association

Returns of allotments

Notices of appointment, removal & resignation of directors and the secretary

Notices of removal or resignation of the auditors

Change of registered office and postal address

Resolutions in accordance with The Companies Act

Share Registration

Maintaining the company’s register of shareholder’s in our Client’s Company;

Dealing with transfers and other matters affecting share-holdings;

Dealing with queries and requests from shareholders;

Preparing Share Certificates.

Subsidiary Companies

Ensuring that procedures are in place for the correct administration of subsidiary companies and that correct information is given to the holding company;

Maintaining a record of the group’s structure.

Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.

How to Apply

Qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2021

Clearly indicate the job title on the email subject.