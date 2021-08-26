Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client a law firm is seeking to engage the services of a Company Secretary.
Responsibilities
Organizing Board Meetings
- Formulating meeting agendas with the chairman and/or the chief executive.
- Collecting, organizing and circulating such information, documents or other papers required for the meeting.
- Ensuring that all meetings are minuted, signed by the sitting director and that the copies of the same are maintained in the Client file.
Annual General Meetings
- Ensuring that an Annual General Meeting is held in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act and the companies’ Articles of Association.
- Preparing and issuing notices of meetings, and distributing proxy forms.
- Prepare directors for any shareholder questions and helping them create briefing materials.
- At meetings, ensuring that proxy forms are correctly processed and that the voting is carried out accurately.
- Ensuring that all meetings are minuted, signed by the sitting directors and that the copies of the same are maintained in the Client file.
Memorandum & Articles of Association
- Ensuring that the company complies with its Memorandum and Articles of Association; and
- Drafting and incorporating amendments in accordance with correct procedures.
Statutory Registers
Maintaining the following statutory registers for all our Clients:
- Members
- Company charges
- Directors and secretary
- Seal Register (log on usage of each company seal)
- Seal Log (all company seals stored at our offices)
Filing Statutory Returns and records update at Companies Registry
- Annual returns
- Amended Memorandum & Articles of Association
- Returns of allotments
- Notices of appointment, removal & resignation of directors and the secretary
- Notices of removal or resignation of the auditors
- Change of registered office and postal address
- Resolutions in accordance with The Companies Act
Share Registration
- Maintaining the company’s register of shareholder’s in our Client’s Company;
- Dealing with transfers and other matters affecting share-holdings;
- Dealing with queries and requests from shareholders;
- Preparing Share Certificates.
Subsidiary Companies
- Ensuring that procedures are in place for the correct administration of subsidiary companies and that correct information is given to the holding company;
- Maintaining a record of the group’s structure.
- Any other duties as may be assigned from time to time.
How to Apply
Qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 31st August 2021
Clearly indicate the job title on the email subject.
