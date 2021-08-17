Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, August 17, 2021 – Samidoh had it rough last weekend when performing at Club Garage in Thika after a drunk woman interrupted his performance.

The drunk woman made her way to the front row and interrupted him, demanding to know Karen Nyamu’s whereabouts.

“Where is Karen, is she at home breastfeeding? Is it true that you have made her pregnant again Samidoh,” the drunk woman shouted in Kikuyu.

Other rowdy female fans joined the intoxicated woman and started shouting at Samidoh and mocking him, forcing him to cut short his performance to avoid further embarrassment.

Word has it that Samidoh is expecting another child with Karen Nyamu.

Here’s a video of the drama that transpired.

