Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, August 25, 2021 – The grandmother to the late Kianjakoma brothers has died, barely one week after they were buried.

The family spokesman Felix Nthiga confirmed the sad news and said that the elderly woman, who was very close to her slain grandsons, died after seeing their grave.

The 94-year-old granny did not attend the burial of her grandsons that was held last Friday because she was not able to withstand the loss.

Yesterday, she gained enough courage and went to visit her grandsons’ grave.

Sadly, she was overwhelmed with grief and collapsed.

“She was a strong woman but after she came to the homestead and saw the grave, she closed her eyes and never spoke to anyone again,” Felix revealed.

She was rushed to Runyenjes Level 4 hospital for a checkup where she passed on while receiving treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.