Saturday, August 7, 2021 – Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi is in mourning following the death of his aide.

Peter Ochieng, alias Storm, was found murdered and his body dumped along Kanduyi Road.

Ochieng was a Bungoma-based musician known for his song, Brikicho, and a communication assistant to MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Bungoma Sub County Commander, Benjamin Kiwele, has confirmed the death of the musician.

The police boss stated that Ochieng’s body had multiple cuts and was dumped near a popular bar along the Kanduyi road.

According to Kimwele, the police are pursuing a promising lead after they received reports that the musician boarded a Boda Boda on his way home only to be found dead later.

The police further noted that they were in possession of text messages from mobile phone service providers with details of the person who is said to have paid the transport cost for the musician as well as those of the Boda Boda rider.

“We are following leads from the person who paid for his Boda Boda.”

“He has the mobile money payment number he sent the money to and investigations are now ongoing,” the Sub County Commander stated.

This comes even as Wamunyinyi is engaged in a nasty fight with Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula over the control of the Ford Kenya Party.

Wamunyinyi at one time overthrew Wetangula as Ford Kenya Party leader but was reinstated later.

