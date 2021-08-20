Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, August 20, 2021 – Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua, has blasted Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, for trying to confuse the Mt Kenya electorate by urging them to have their own party.

Kuria, Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua and The Service Party (TSP) leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, have been holding meetings across Mt Kenya, urging the region to have its own party.

However, in an interview with KTN news on Friday, Gachagua said Kuria, Karua, and Kiunjuri, are using their briefcase parties to counter Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua further stated that United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is a national party and has a huge following in the mountainous region.

“People are misreading this whole thing. United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is a Central Kenya and a National Party. We have 63 members of Parliament in UDA who are from Mt Kenya.

“If we were to talk about TSP of Mwangi Kiunjuri. He has no MCA or an MP, what is his strength. If you talk about Moses Kuria’s Party, what is its strength, the new party that was registered today?

“These are briefcase parties. You cannot say you have a party when you are alone and think that you are Central Kenya,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST