Thursday, August 5, 2021 – Civil rights activist, Boniface Mwangi, has vowed to make Deputy President William Ruto’s life a living hell even as he appears to be in hell already following many troubles he is facing at the hands of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

This is after he threatened to sue Ruto for allegedly stealing his party colours for UDA.

In a statement, Mwangi, who contested for the Starehe Parliamentary seat but lost to Charles Njagua, accused Ruto’s UDA of using colours linked to his Ukweli Party.

Ukweli Party is known for its yellow and green colours, while UDA which is linked to DP Ruto is known for the same colours in addition to the colour black.

“DP Ruto had the chance of picking any other colour but decided to brand himself using colours associated with Ukweli Party brand book,” said Mwangi.

According to Mwangi the Registrar of Political Parties owes the Ukweli Party legal explanation and that he had no option but to move to court.

Currently, plans are underway to write to the office of the Registrar for Political Parties seeking the matter to be addressed once and for all.

UDA Director of Communication Wanjohi Githae on Wednesday afternoon dismissed the move saying there was no monopoly of colours.

“There is no monopoly on colours. And in any case, the right place to make those claims is at Office of Registrar of Political Parties,” he said.

